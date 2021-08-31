Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a telephonic conversation with President of the European Council

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi spoke on phone today with the President of the European Council, H.E. Charles Michel.

The leaders discussed the recent developments in Afghanistan and the implications for the region and the world. They unequivocally condemned the horrific terror attack at the Kabul International Airport that resulted in many casualties. They emphasized the importance of a stable and secure Afghanistan and discussed the potential role India and the EU could play in this context.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch on bilateral and global issues, in particular, the situation in Afghanistan.