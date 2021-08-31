Jio brings new prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Mumbai: Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, has launched a new range of prepaid plans that come bundled with complimentary subscription and unrestricted access to the entire content on Disney+ Hotstar. The new plans will now offer unrestricted access to entire content on Disney+ Hotstar from starting price point of Rs 499/-.

The revision is largely on the back of Disney+ Hotstar revising its plan and offerings in Indian market. Jio users will be able to access all content, including new library of international content in English language including Disney+ originals, TV shows from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, HBO, FX, Showtime amongst others.

The new plan will be available for recharge from September 1, 2021. In addition to offering 1 year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar, Jio’s new plans offer unlimited voice, data, SMS, Jio apps and other benefits. All Jio customers on active Disney+ Hotstar plans will continue to get the existing benefits until their current subscription expires.

The new Jio prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription include pans with validity of one month, 2 months, 3 months and one year. The Rs. 499/- plan comes with 3 GB high speed data per day and a validity of 28 days. Similarly, the Rs. 666/- plan comes with 2 GB high speed data per day and a validity of 56 days. The Rs. 888 plan also comes with 2 GB high speed data per day and a validity of 84 days. The annual plan worth Rs. 2599/- with validity of 365 days also provides 2 GB high speed data per day.