Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd. (MCL) Records Highest 102 Rakes Coal Despatch in Single Day

New Delhi: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), a Miniratna Company under the Ministry of Coal, today recorded the highest ever coal despatch by rail-mode, with 102 rakes chugging from Ib Valley and Talcher Coalfields to various power stations in a single day.

Mr PK Sinha, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, MCL has complimented the teams involved in achieving the record despatch through environment-friendly rail-mode. “It is an impressive performance by the Team MCL, with equally great coordination and support from Indian Railways,” said Mr Sinha, congratulating all the team leaders and their teams for their work with great sense of responsibility to meet energy requirements of the Nation.

Recording the highest ever 61 rakes despatched from Talcher coalfields, MCL, on August 30, 2021, supplied 5.3 lakh tonne coal to consumers, including more than four lakh tonne coal to the various power stations.

Besides, 16 rakes were despatched through MGR-mode (merry-go-round) and more than 1.15 lakh tonne via trucks to various consumers.

MCL is the second largest coal producing company in India, having mining operations spread over in Jharsuguda, Sundergarh and Angul districts of Odisha.

Carrying forward the vision of Sustainable Mining, MCL is implementing nine First Mile Connectivity projects to provide pollution-free state-of-the-art rake loading system at a total expenditure of Rs 3,600 crore. This will also generate a despatch capacity of 126 million tonne per year, expected to be achieved by the year 2024.

MCL was the first coal company to introduce environment-friendly Surface Mining technology in 1999. The biggest fleet of 66 Surface Miners is contributing 95 per cent to the total coal production of the company.