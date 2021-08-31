India sets new record on COVID Vaccination Drive Day 228; Highest Ever administration of 1.04 Cr doses today until 7 pm

New Delhi: In a significant achievement, a record high of more than 1.04 crore (1,04,42,184) Vaccine Doses have been administered today, just five days after India witnessed the first day of administration of 1 Cr vaccine doses. India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has alsoconsequently crossed 65 Crore (65,12,14,767) landmark milestone today.

This is as per the 7 pm provisional report. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

Union Health Minister Shri Mansukh Mandaviya lauded the entire country for the achievement of more than 1 Cr doses for the second day within a span of five days.

He also applauded the hard work of COVID warriors & diligence of citizens in helping achieve this momentous feat of more than 50 Cr Cumulative administrations of the 1st dose of the vaccine.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,58,383 2nd Dose 83,89,866 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,23,410 2nd Dose 1,32,25,370 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 25,32,89,059 2nd Dose 2,85,62,650 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 13,16,49,547 2nd Dose 5,49,49,421 Over 60 years 1st Dose 8,72,83,530 2nd Dose 4,51,83,531 Cumulative 1st dose administered 50,09,03,929 Cumulative 2nd dose administered 15,03,10,838 Total 65,12,14,767

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

Date: 31stAugust, 2021 (228th Day) HCWs 1st Dose 623 2nd Dose 18,213 FLWs 1st Dose 2289 2nd Dose 83,872 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,43,704 2nd Dose 12,78,568 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 14,01,387 2nd Dose 9,10,270 Over 60 years 1st Dose 6,40,886 2nd Dose 4,62,372 1st Dose Administered in Total 76,88,889 2nd Dose Administered in Total 27,53,295 Total 1,04,42,184

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.