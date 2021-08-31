India sets new record on COVID Vaccination Drive Day 228; Highest Ever administration of 1.04 Cr doses today until 7 pm

New Delhi: In a significant achievement, a record high of more than 1.04 crore (1,04,42,184) Vaccine Doses have been administered today, just five days after India witnessed the first day of administration of 1 Cr vaccine doses. India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has alsoconsequently crossed 65 Crore (65,12,14,767) landmark milestone today.

This is as per the 7 pm provisional report. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

Union Health Minister Shri Mansukh Mandaviya lauded the entire country for the achievement of more than 1 Cr doses for the second day within a span of five days.

He also applauded the hard work of COVID warriors & diligence of citizens in helping achieve this momentous feat of more than 50 Cr Cumulative administrations of the 1st dose of the vaccine.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,58,383
2nd Dose 83,89,866
FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,23,410
2nd Dose 1,32,25,370
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 25,32,89,059
2nd Dose 2,85,62,650
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 13,16,49,547
2nd Dose 5,49,49,421
Over 60 years 1st Dose 8,72,83,530
2nd Dose 4,51,83,531
Cumulative 1st dose administered 50,09,03,929
Cumulative 2nd dose administered 15,03,10,838
Total 65,12,14,767

 

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

Date: 31stAugust, 2021 (228th Day)
HCWs 1st Dose 623
2nd Dose 18,213
FLWs 1st Dose 2289
2nd Dose 83,872
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,43,704
2nd Dose 12,78,568
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 14,01,387
2nd Dose 9,10,270
Over 60 years 1st Dose 6,40,886
2nd Dose 4,62,372
1st Dose Administered in Total 76,88,889
2nd Dose Administered in Total 27,53,295
Total 1,04,42,184

 

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

