The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has hailed the inaugural run of vessel from Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port to Sittwe Port Myanmar developed under Kaladan Multi Modal Transit Transport Project.
Sharing a tweet by Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Shantanu Thakur, the Prime Minister tweeted:
“Great news for commerce and connectivity.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails inaugural run of vessel from Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port to Sittwe Port Myanmar
Prev Post
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares painting on 100 Episodes of Mann Ki Baat by divyang woman