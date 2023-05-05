Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauds new record of manufacturing 10,000 coaches by Modern Rail Coach Factory, Raebareli in April 2023

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has applauded the new record of manufacturing 10,000 coaches since its inception by Modern Rail Coach Factory, Raebareli in April 2023.
Sharing a tweet by Ministry of Railways, the Prime Minister said;
“Wonderful! This is a part of the efforts to boost ‘Make in India’ and strengthen the railways sector.”
