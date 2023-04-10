Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses happiness on the welcome of Vande Bharat at Salem Railway Junction in Tamil Nadu

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed happiness over the spectacular welcome of Vande Bharat at Salem Railway Junction in Tamilnadu by the people.



Welcoming the Vande Bharat Express with great enthusiasm people were showering flowers on the train at Salem Railway Junction.



Responding to the tweet by PIB in Tamilnadu, the Prime Minister tweeted;



“A spectacular welcome in Salem!



Such enthusiasm is common in different places the Vande Bharat Express reaches, showing the deep pride among the people of India.”



