Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares the tweet thread by MP of Balangir, Odisha about tackling the menace of malnutrition through awareness and mass participation

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi responded to the tweet threads by MP of Balangir, Odisha, Smt Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo about tackling the menace of malnutrition through awareness and mass participation.



In a tweet thread, MP Balangir, Odisha spoke about the impact of Government’s initiative of Poshan Abhiyan under the aegis of the Ministry of Women & Child Development. She further informed that Poshan Abhiyan is ensuring that the children now are born healthy and are optimally nourished. She also spoke about the Prime Minister’s clarion call to the people about Swachh Bharat and instantly people could establish a strong connection with his words. Similar is the tale of Poshan Abhiyan, which is becoming successful due to effective implementation of the government and active participation of the citizens.



The Prime Minister tweeted;



“An interesting thread on tackling the menace of malnutrition through awareness and mass participation.”



