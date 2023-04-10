Prime Minister Narendra Modi responds to citizens’ tweets on wild life

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi engaged with citizens regarding people’s enthusiasm for wildlife.



Responding to Parashuram MG’s comment on elephants blessing the Prime Minister during his yesterday’s visit to Bandipur Tiger Reserve, the Prime Minister tweeted:



“Yes it was special indeed.”





Shri Modi also applauded Priyanka Goel’s visit to National Zoological park, Delhi and tweeted in response



“Good. India’s floral and faunal diversity is incredible, and I hope people get the opportunity to discover more of this.”

The Prime Minister also shared pictures from yesterday.