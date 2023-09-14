Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicates MGR System at NTPC Lara

New Delhi : Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today dedicated the MGR (Merry-Go-Round) system from Talaipalli Coal Mine to NTPC Lara STPS to the nation at a programme in Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh.

The 65-km-long electrified MGR System will play a key role in generation of low cost and reliable power from NTPC Lara, thus strengthening Energy Security of the country. The MGR system built at a cost of Rs 2071 crore will be utilised for delivery of low cost, higher grade coal from NTPC’s Talaipalli coal mine to 1600 (2×800) MW NTPC Lara Super Thermal Power Station in Chhattisgarh.

The coveted project will also be connected to Howrah- Mumbai main railway line, which can be utilized for transportation of coal to other parts of the country. Further, the existing transportation system which is delivering 20,000 tonnes of coal on a daily basis will reach up to 8 MMTPA of coal transportation at its full capacity.

The MGR System will be a testimony to technological marvel in coal transportation from coal mines to power stations. With a 61 meter Girder Bridge over the existing railway line at Kotarlia, the newest MGR system will also have provision for crossing over of animals at several locations along the track. The MGR system also boasts of more than 200 bridges and culverts on its complete stretch.

The occasion was graced by the presence of Shri T S Singh Deo, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister, Govt of Chhattisgarh, Smt. Renuka Singh Saruta, Hon’ble Union Minister of State of Tribal Affairs, Smt Gomati Sai, Hon’ble Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Raigarh, Shri Narayan Chandel, Leader of Opposition, Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly along with other dignitaries.