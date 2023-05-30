NationalTop News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles passing away of Lok Sabha MP from Chandrapur, Shri Balubhau Narayanrao Dhanorka

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief on the passing away of Lok Sabha MP from Chandrapur, Shri Balubhau Narayanrao Dhanorka.

“Saddened by the passing away of Lok Sabha MP from Chandrapur, Shri Balubhau Narayanrao Dhanorkar Ji. He will be remembered for his contribution to public service and empowering the poor. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”

