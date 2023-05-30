Wardwizard Innovations Establishes EV Centre of Excellence for Skill Development of Defence Personnel

Vadodara: Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd., a leading Indian manufacturer of electric two-wheelers under the brand ‘Joy e-bike,’ has embarked on a transformative journey to empower ‘Agniveers’ and other retired army officers. In a significant move, the company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Dogra Regiment and established the Wardwizard’s EV Centre of Excellence at Dogra Regimental Centre, Ayodhya Cantt in Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh.







This strategic collaboration aims to provide specialized skill development and upskilling opportunities in the flourishing Electric Vehicle (EV) industry for ‘Agniveers’ and other retired army officers. The MoU signing and inauguration ceremony, held in the presence of Dy. Commandent Colonel Saurabh Shah, Dogra Regimental Centre, Commandent Brigadier K Ranjeev Singh, Dogra Regimental Centre and Mr. Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd. marks a significant milestone in supporting the holistic growth and career transitions of defence personnel.







As part of the Enable to Empower project, Wardwizard Innovations, in partnership with the Dogra Regiment, will conduct an immersive 5-6-day training workshop for selected retired officers/personnel. The training program is meticulously designed to equip participants with the necessary knowledge and expertise to thrive in the dynamic Electric Vehicle domain. With Joy e-bike vehicles and components for demonstration and hands-on learning, participants will gain comprehensive insights into various aspects of Electric Vehicles. This initiative aims to facilitate skill development and create employment opportunities for retired army personnel associated with the Dogra Regiment, supported by the visionary leadership of Wardwizard Innovations.







Mr. Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd., commented, “We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the Ministry of Defence and the Dogra Regiment for their unwavering support in this noble endeavour. Wardwizard Innovations acknowledges and celebrates the valour and dedication of ‘Agniveers’ and other retired Army Officers, and we are committed to empowering them with new possibilities. Through our comprehensive EV training program, we equip them with the skills to thrive in this transformative industry. Together, we forge a path towards a sustainable future, where their expertise and unwavering spirit make a profound impact. We are further committed to signing MoUs with different regiments in the near future. With each step forward, we honor their legacy and build a brighter tomorrow, shaping our nation’s progress with their unwavering commitment to service.”







The EV Centre of Excellence has specially designed classes to provide practical training, lectures, and industry exposure in various areas of the EV industry. Furthermore, the centre will organize Training of Teachers (ToT) programs to ensure that faculty members stay updated with the latest developments in their respective fields. Equipped with state-of-the-art technical equipment, including part display tables, low-speed scooters, battery and charging facilities, chargers, and E-Rickshaws, the centre will serve as a hub for immersive learning and hands-on experience.







This transformative initiative not only fosters the development of technical skills but also promotes holistic growth and empowers individuals with enhanced employability and future prospects. Wardwizard Innovations is dedicated to supporting education, facilitating knowledge sharing, and driving the sustainable progress of the EV industry through skill development and upskilling initiatives.