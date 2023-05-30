Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveys best wishes on Goa Statehood Day

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has conveyed his best wishes on the occasion of Goa Statehood Day.
The Prime Minister tweeted;
“Best wishes on Goa Statehood Day! Goa, an exquisite blend of serenity and vibrancy, continues to inspire with its unique culture and enduring spirit. I pray for the well-being and prosperity of Goans and hope they continue to strengthen India’s development trajectory.”
