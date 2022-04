New Delhi :Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Palli Panchayat in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir to participate in the celebration of National Panchayati Raj Day & lay the foundation stone & inaugurate development works worth over Rs 20,000cr.

Besides, Lt Gov Manoj Sinha felicitates PM Narendra Modi.

Further, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits INTACH photo gallery set up at Palli village in Samba district of Jammu