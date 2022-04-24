PM Narendra Modi  launches the ‘Amrit Sarovar Mission’, says my message here to the people is development

New Delhi : PM Narendra Modi launches the ‘Amrit Sarovar Mission’ & transfers the amount of the National Panchayat Award into the bank accounts of the winning Panchayats, in Samba.

Besides, he also laid the foundation stone of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway & inaugurates the 500KW Solar Power Plant at Palli village along with 108 Jan Aushadhi Kendras, in Samba.

Further, Modi said that my message here to the people is development and to give speed to development in J&K, projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore have been inaugurated today.