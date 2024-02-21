Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Mourn the Loss of Renowned Radio Personality Ameen Sayani

In a somber moment for the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed profound sorrow over the demise of the legendary radio personality, Ameen Sayani. Known for his iconic contributions to Indian broadcasting, Sayani’s passing has left a void in the hearts of millions of listeners.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged Sayani’s indelible impact on Indian broadcasting, noting his golden voice and the warmth it exuded, which endeared him to listeners across generations. The Prime Minister emphasized Sayani’s pivotal role in revolutionizing Indian radio and fostering a special connection with his audience through his work. He extended heartfelt condolences to Sayani’s family, admirers, and all radio enthusiasts, praying for the eternal peace of his soul.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also paid tribute to Ameen Sayani, highlighting his illustrious career as the host of the popular show ‘Binaca Geet Mala’, which captivated audiences for decades with his distinctive voice and engaging radio presentation style. The Chief Minister emphasized that Sayani’s legacy will continue to evoke nostalgia and resonate with listeners forever. He offered his thoughts and prayers to Sayani’s bereaved family and friends during this difficult time.

The demise of Ameen Sayani marks the end of an era in Indian broadcasting, leaving behind a rich legacy that will be cherished by generations to come.