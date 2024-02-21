VP urges students to be trustees of peace, progress and sustainable development

A delegation of students from Nalanda University called on the Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Parliament House in New Delhi today on invitation extended by the Vice-President during his earlier visit to the institution.

Hon'ble Vice-President and Chairman Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar interacted with students of Nalanda University, in Parliament House today. He urged the participating students to be trustees of peace, progress and sustainable development, as he highlighted eternal… pic.twitter.com/5Us45CluPq — Vice President of India (@VPIndia) February 21, 2024

The delegation comprised students from 11 countries, besides India. The countries included Bhutan, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Myanmar, Laos, Nepal, Argentina, Kenya, Thailand and Uganda.

During his interaction with the students, the Vice-President recalled his visit to Nalanda University on 29th September, 2023, during his maiden visit to the state of Bihar. On this occasion, Shri Dhankhar had reflected upon the history of Nalanda and the ‘powerful brand’ it exemplified, encouraging students to take its legacy to greater heights.

Three faculty members of Nalanda University, Dr. B.C. Ambika Prasad Pani, Dr. Pooja Dabral and Dr. Tosabanta Padhan, accompanied the delegation of 23 students.

During his interaction at the Parliament House today, the Vice-President urged the participating students to be trustees of peace, progress and sustainable development. He also highlighted the “eternal contributions” of Indian civilizational ethos.