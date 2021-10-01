Prime Minister Narendra Modi address to the gathering at the India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

New Delhi : Welcome to the India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.This is a historic Expo.It is the first oneto be held in the Middle East,Africa and South Asia region.India is participating with one of the largest pavilions in the Expo. I am sure the Expo will go a long way in further building our deep and historical relations with UAE, and with Dubai.Let me begin by conveying greetings on behalf of Government and people of India to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed bin Al Nahyan, President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

I would also like to convey hearty congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister and Vice President of UAE and the Ruler of Dubai.Let me also express my best wishes to my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. He has been instrumental in the progress we have achieved in our strategic partnership. I look forward to continuing our work for the progress and prosperity of both our countries.

The main theme of Expo 2020 is:Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.The spirit of this theme is also seen in India’s efforts as we move ahead to create a New India. I would also like to congratulate the Government of UAE for organising the Expo 2020 in a splendidway. This expo is also testimony to the resilience of mankind against the once in a century pandemic.

The theme of India’s pavilion is: Openness, Opportunity and Growth. Today’s Indiais one of the most open countries in the world. Open to learning, open to perspectives open to innovation open to investment.That is why I invite you to come and invest in our nation.Today, India is a land of opportunities. Be it in the field of arts or commerce, industry or academia There is:Opportunity to discover, opportunity to partner,opportunity to progress.Come to India and explore these opportunities. India also offers you maximum growth.Growth in scale, growth in ambition, growth in results.Come to India and be a part of our growth story.

India is famous for its vibrancy and diversity. We have different cultures, languages, cuisines, forms of art, music and dance. This diversity is reflected in our pavilion. Similarly, India is a power house of talent Our country is making many advances in the world of technology, research and innovation Our economic growth is powered by a combination of legacy industries and start-ups.India’s pavilion will showcase the best of India across these multiple areas. It will also showcase investment opportunities in multiple sectors like health, textiles, infrastructure, services and more.Over the last seven years, the Government of India has undertaken several reforms to boost economic growth. We will keep doing more to continue this trend.

As India celebrates 75 Years of Independence in the form of Amrit Mahotsav, we invite everyone to visit the India Pavilion and capitalise on the opportunities in the resurgent New India. Let us make the world a much better place to live with SabkaSaaath, SabkaVikas,SabkaVishwas,SabkaPrayas.