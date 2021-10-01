INDIA’S MERCHANDISE TRADE: Preliminary Data September 2021

New Delhi : India’s merchandise imports in September 2021 was USD 56.38 billion, an increase of 84.75% over USD 30.52 billion in September 2020 and an increase of 49.58% over USD 37.69 billion in September 2019.

India’s merchandise imports in April-September 2021 was USD 275.92 billion, an increase of 82.36% over USD 151.31 billion in April-September 2020 and an increase of 11.22% over USD 248.08 billion in April-September 2019.

The trade deficit in September 2021 was USD 22.94 billion, while it was USD 78.81 billion during April-September 2021.

Statement 1: India’s Merchandise Trade in September 2021

Value in Billion USD

% Growth

Sept-21

Sept-20

Sept-19

Sept-21 over Sept-20

Sept-21 over Sept-19

Exports

33.44

27.56

26.02

21.35

28.51

Imports

56.38

30.52

37.69

84.75

49.58

Deficit

22.94

2.96

11.67

675.17

96.56

Statement 2: India’s Merchandise Trade in Apr-Sept 2021

Value in Billion USD

% Growth

Apr-Sept21

Apr-Sept20

Apr-Sept19

Apr-Sept 21 over Apr-Sept 20

Apr-Sept 21 over Apr-Sept 19

Exports

197.11

125.61

159.16

56.92

23.84

Imports

275.92

151.31

248.08

82.36

11.22

Deficit

78.81

25.70

88.92

206.68

(-)11.36

Value of non-petroleum exports in September 2021 was 28.53USD billion, registering a positive growth of 18.72% over non-petroleum exports of USD 24.03 billion in September 2020 and a positive growth of 26.32% over non-petroleum exports of USD 22.59 billion in September 2019.

Value of non-petroleum imports was USD 38.95 billion in September 2021 with a positive growth of 57.73% over non-petroleum imports of USD 24.69 billion in September 2020 and a positive growth of 36.14% over non-petroleum imports of USD 28.61 billion in September 2019.

The cumulative value of non-petroleum exports in April-September 2021 was USD 169.13 billion, an increase of 48.87% over USD 113.61 billion in April-September 2020 and an increase of 22.64% over USD 137.91 billion in April-September 2019.

The cumulative value of non-petroleum imports in April-September 2021 was USD 202.95 billion, showing an increase of 70.02% compared to non-oil imports of USD 119.37 billion in April-September 2020 and an increase of 10.97% compared to non-oil imports of USD 182.88 billion in April-September 2019.

Value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in September 2021 was USD 25.29 billion, registering a positive growth of 18.59% over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 21.33 billion in September 2020 and a positive growth of 33.14% over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 19.0 billion in September 2019.

Value of non-oil, non-GJ (gold, silver & Precious metals) imports was USD 30.71 billion in September 2021 with a positive growth of 39.61%over non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 21.99 billion in September 2020and apositivegrowth of 22.9% over non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 24.98 billion in September 2019.

The cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in April-September 2021 was USD 149.84 billion, an increase of 42.82% over cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 104.92 billion in April-September 2020 and an increase of 26.29% over cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 118.65 billion in April-September 2019.

Non-oil, non-GJ (Gold, Silver & Precious Metals) imports was USD 163.65 billion in April-September 2021, recording a positive growth of 53.44%, as compared to non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 106.65 billion in April-September 2020 and a marginal positive growth of 6.51% over USD 153.65 billion in April-September 2019.