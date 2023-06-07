Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledges the decision to allow PACS to open Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) across the country

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has praised the decision to allow 2000 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) to open Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country. Shri Modi said that it is one of the priorities of our government that even the most expensive medicines should be available at the lowest cost across the country.



Responding to the tweet of Union Minister for Cooperation, the Prime Minister tweeted;



“देशभर में महंगी से महंगी दवाएं भी कम से कम कीमत पर उपलब्ध हों, यह हमारी सरकार की प्राथमिकताओं में से एक है। मुझे पूर्ण विश्वास है कि सहकारिता क्षेत्र में हुई इस बड़ी पहल से ग्रामीण इलाकों में रहने वाले लोगों का जीवन और आसान होगा।”



