Prime Minister Narendra Modi accorded touching farewell by Governor Shri Patel and CM Shri Chouhan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for New Delhi from Indore airport after attending the 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas convention in Indore.

Prime Minister Shri Modi was seen off at the airport by Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra, Water Resources Minister Shri Tulsiram Silavat, Culture Minister Sushri Usha Thakur, Shri Kailash Vijayvargiya, Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, DGP Shri Sudhir Saxena, DIG Shri Harinarayanchari Mishra, Collector Shri Ilaya Raja T.