Overseas Indians are Indias brand ambassadors in the world, they should satisfy the worlds growing curiosity about India: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has said that for centuries the world has been eager to know India. Indian philosophy, culture, our life values, our global vision, our glorious traditions and in today’s era India’s strong economy, science, technology, I.T., defense and space science are all unique and are the center of attraction of the world. Today, India has its own distinct voice, its own identity on the global stage, which will become stronger in the times to come. The world’s curiosity towards India will increase. It is an important responsibility of the Indian diaspora to satisfy this growing curiosity of the world towards India. They should promote India’s model of “Sustainable Future” all over the world.

Prime Minister Shri Modi said that India is not only the knowledge center of the world, but it has the potential to become the skill capital of the world. India can become the engine of development for the world. Pravasi Bharatiya should make their invaluable contribution in promoting , Make in India, Yoga, Ayurveda, cottage industry, handicrafts, coarse grains in the world.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi formally inaugurated the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention at Brilliant Convention Center Indore today. Prime Minister Shri Modi welcomed the Chief Guest of the event, Dr. Mohamed Irfan Ali, President of Guyana and the Guest of Honour, Shri Chandrika Prasad Santokhi, President of Suriname.

Prime Minister Shri Modi said that Madhya Pradesh, the heartland of India, has its own special identity. The Narmada water here, the forests here, the tribal traditions, the spirituality here are all unique and unforgettable. Shri Mahakal Mahalok in Ujjain is divine and grand. Go there and have darshan of Lord Shri Mahakal and get blessings.

Prime Minister Shri Modi said that Indore is a wonderful city. Indore is an era, which moves ahead of time, yet preserves its heritage. He said in Indori accent that “Our Indore is wonderful in the whole world.” The namkeen, poha, sabudana khichdi, kachori, samosas here bring water to the mouth. It is not only the cleanest city of India, it is also the capital of taste. You will not be able to forget the experience here.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi said that this year India has the honour of chairing the G-20 group. In such times, the responsibility of the overseas Indians increases further. This is your chance to tell the world about India. Make this occasion historic by following the tradition of Atithi Devo Bhav. When the participants go back to their country, Indians living there call them, interact with them.

Prime Minister Shri Modi said that today the overseas Indians have the best contribution in the whole world. They are involved in building a capable and strong India. Wherever they live, they keep India with them, in their heart. They have a commitment towards India. They always work in the interest of India. Document the best work done by overseas Indians all over the world. Their works should be publicised through audio-video medium. Prime Minister Shri Modi said that people of Indian origin who are born abroad are also curious to know about the country of their parents. Show them India, introduce them to the traditions of India.

Expressing his gratitude to the President of Guyana, Dr. Mohammed Irfan Ali and the President of Suriname, Shri Chandrika Prasad Santokhi, Prime Minister Shri Modi said that their thoughts are very useful. Modi greeted both of them with a hug.

Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that there is an atmosphere of joy in Madhya Pradesh today on the occasion of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention. In the nectar of freedom, it is raining nectar in Indore. The people of Indore have opened the doors of their hearts and homes to welcome the NRIs. Many citizens came forward with open hearts to host the guests in their homes. The guests have been given a memorable hospitality. To make Pravasi Bharatiya Divas memorable, people from 66 nations came to plant saplings at the NAMO Global Garden in Indore. This is commendable work.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Prime Minister Shri Modi has made constant efforts for a strong and prosperous India. Prime Minister Shri Modi has given mantras of self-reliance, cleanliness and strong economy. His mantra is being implemented on the ground in Madhya Pradesh. Indore has accepted his call for cleanliness in such a way that every citizen picked up a broom for cleanliness. Indore has become the cleanest city of the country not once or twice, but six times.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the Prime Minister has understood and implemented knowledge, self-reliance. As citizens, everyone should be co-operative in this. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that today one remembers the words of Swami Vivekananda, when he had said a hundred years ago that the end of Mahanisha is near. Now Bharat Mata is moving forward to lead the world. The words of one Narendra ji (Swami Vivekananda) are being implemented by another Narendra (Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi). They talk about giving the message of love and peace to the world. Only Modi ji can do such work. When there was a war between Russia and Ukraine, Indian students raised the tricolour, Modi ji found a way out. Students came back to India safely. Modi ji has also found a way for everyone’s happiness and prosperity. India has come forward in a leadership role in the world. They rule the hearts.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan initially welcomed Prime Minister Shri Modi and other guests by greeting them on reaching the stage.

Suriname President Shri Chandrika Prasad Santokhi said that mother and motherland are more than heaven, the love, respect and hospitality received in India’s cleanest city and smart city Indore made this feeling come true. The Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan will open new doors of possibilities for both the countries. President Shri Santokhi told about the need to establish a system of training on Hindi, Yoga, Ayurveda, Spirituality etc. in Caribbean countries and other countries for overseas Indians. This will help in preserving the religion, culture and our traditions in the overseas Indian communities as well. President Shri Santokhi suggested Indian enterprises and banks to expand their activities to countries with a concentration of Indian diaspora, including Caribbean countries. He said that we are indebted to the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Modi and the vision of considering the whole world as one family according to his Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

The President of Guyana, Dr. Mohammad Irfan Ali, while saluting India, the land of his forefathers and remembering Mahatma Gandhi, said that today is a very important day for India and Guyana. President Dr. Irfan Ali said that in the period of Covid-19, when the entire system of globalization had collapsed, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi gave the message of love and co-operation to the world by helping the countries. India is far ahead of other countries in the development of talent and technology in the world. With the resolve of Prime Minister Shri Modi for Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas, the country is providing leadership to the world today. Referring to the social and cultural similarities between India and Guyana, President Dr. Irfan Ali said that even though the two countries are far apart in terms of geographical distance, there is a lot of emotional closeness and our relations will be more intense in the future.

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, the President of Suriname, Shri Chandrika Prasad Santokhi and the President of Guyana, Dr. Mohammed Irfan Ali, released a postage stamp on the theme “Surakshit Jayen-Prashikshit Jayen” on the occasion of the Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan. Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar welcomed everyone at the beginning of the programme highlighting the objective of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. Madhya Pradesh Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel, Minister of State for External Affairs Shri V. Muraleedharan, Union Minister of State for External affairs and Culture Sushri Meenakshi Lekhi and a large number of NRIs were also present in the programme.