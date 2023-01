New Delhi : Delegations from various parts of the state met Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri at State Secretariat today and greeted him on becoming first Deputy CM of the state.

Later, while interacting with the delegations Sh. Agnihotri said that our government was committed towards overall and equitable development and will work upon fulfilling the guarantees as mentioned in our manifesto phase wise. He also assured to fulfil the genuine demands of the people on priority basis.