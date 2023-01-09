PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Exhibition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after participating in the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention organized at the Brilliant Convention Center Indore today, inaugurated the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Exhibition. The theme of this first-of-its-kind digital exhibition was “Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav – Contribution of Indian Diaspora in Indian Freedom Struggle”. Appreciating the exhibition, Prime Minister Shri Modi said that in this digital exhibition, the contribution of NRI’s in the Indian freedom struggle has been shown digitally and explicitly.

The President of Guyana, Dr. Mohammad Irfan Ali, the President of Suriname, Mr. Chandrika Prasad Santokhi and the Chief Minister Mr. Shivraj Singh Chouhan were also present on the occasion.