New Delhi: Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has shared Odia devotional bhajan of Lord Shri Ram “Ayodhya Nagari Nache Ramanku Pai” sung by Namita Agrawal, music composed by Saroj Rath.

In a X post, PM said;

“There is devotion towards Prabhu Shri Ram in every part of India. In every language also you’ll find several Bhajans devoted to him. Here is one such effort in Odia…

#ShriRamBhajan”

*****