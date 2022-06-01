Prime Minister Modi interacts with beneficiaries of Kisan Samman Nidhi

Kausalyaganga: The nation is celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence. As a part of this august occasion, Hon’ble Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi interacted with the beneficiaries of several central sponsored schemes including Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) administered by Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare today. The PM released the 11th instalment of Rs 2000 each to over 10 crore beneficiaries. The principal objective of the interaction is not only to understand how these welfare schemes have brought about ease of living for the citizens, but also to explore possibility of convergence and saturation. The schemes primarily address the poorest segments of society, therefore, the event is aptly named as “Garib Kalyan Sammelan”. Smt Aparajita Sarangi, the Member of Parliament ( Loksabha) attended the programme as Chief Guest.

Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Khordha and ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture organized a farmers’ meet to mark the Garib Kalyan Sammelan wherein over 200 farmers and farm women took part physically. Besides, few hubdred more farmers viewed it through other social media channels viz., YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram etc. The Sammelan is one of the largest ever single-event nationwide interaction spanning all districts, wherein Hon’ble Prime Minster addressed the beneficiaries to appraise the impact of wide-ranging schemes/programmes covering housing, availability of potable water, food, health and nutrition, livelihood and financial inclusion etc., on their lives. These schemes/programmes include – Pradhan Mantri AwaasYojana ; Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi; Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana; POSHAN Abhiyan; Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana etc.

Khordha District is proud to be a part of this August event and has made all the necessary arrangements for the programme to be held at ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture. The District level event was linked with the National event at 11.00 A.M. when Hon’ble Prime Minister came live from Shimla interacting with the beneficiaries with the country. The Sammelan will highlight people-centric approach of these schemes leading to ease of living of citizens and the Government’s resolve that no one is left behind in the nation’s march to progress.

Earlier Dr P Das, Director(I/C) welcomed the delegates and presented a brief overview of the Institute and its activities towards welfare of farmers and other stakeholders.

The event was coordinated by Sri Ajaya Kunar Dash, Senior Scientist and Head, KVK Khordha.