PM condoles the demise of noted singer, Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the demise of noted singer, Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. Modi said that his songs reflected a wide range of emotions to the people of all age groups.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.”

