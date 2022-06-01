PM Modi transfers 21,000 crore rupees as 11th installment to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families

Shimla: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ at historic Ridge Maidan in Shimla today. The programme marks the completion of eight years of the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was organized across the country at State Capitals, District Headquarters, and Krishi Vigyan Kendras.

The Prime Minister also released the 11th installment of financial benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on the occasion by transferring an amount of around Rs. 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families of the country.

On this occasion, Prime Minister also interacted with the beneficiaries of various central schemes across the country.

The Prime minister also interacted with Tashi Tundup from Ladakh, Lalita Devi from Bihar, Pankaj Shani from West Tripura, Santoshi from Kalburgi of Karnataka, Arvind from Mehsana Gujarat virtually and Sama Devi of Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh actually at The Ridge Shimla.

Addressing the huge gathering on the occasion, the Prime Minister expressed his happiness to be present in Himachal on this momentous occasion. He congratulated and wished the farmers as more than 10 crore farmers have received the money in their bank accounts through the PM Kisan scheme. He expressed happiness for releasing the financial benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme nationwide from Shimla. He thanked the people for giving him the opportunity to serve 130 crore citizens.

The Prime Minister lamented that before 2014, the earlier government had considered corruption as an essential part of the system, then instead of fighting corruption, the government had succumbed to it, then the country was watching that the money for schemes was looted before reaching the needy. He added that today due to the trinity of Jan Dhan-Aadhaar and Mobile (JAM), the money is reaching the beneficiary directly in their Jan Dhan bank accounts. Earlier there was a compulsion to suffer smoke in the kitchen, today there is a facility to get LPG cylinders from the Ujjwala scheme. Earlier there was the shame of open defecation now poor have the dignity of toilets. Earlier there was helplessness to raise money for treatment, today every poor has the support of Ayushman Bharat. Earlier there was a fear of triple talaq, now there is the courage to fight for one’s right

The Prime minister while appreciating the good work done by the Jai Ram Thakur government in the State during the pandemic, said that the Himachal Pradesh Government has shown the way to other States of the country by becoming the first in administrating first and second doses of covid-19 vaccine.

He also appreciated the good work done by the Himachal Government’s ineffective implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in the State. He said that the Baddi area of the State played a major role in the supply of medicines to combat corona pandemic.

Noting the contribution of every family of Himachal to the armed forces the Prime Minister said it is this government that implemented One Rank One Pension after waiting for four decades and gave arrears to the ex-servicemen. Every family of Himachal has benefited a lot. Vote bank politics has happened in our country for decades and has done a lot of damage to the country. He said we are working to build a new India, not a vote bank.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while welcoming the Prime Minister on the occasion thanked him for choosing Shimla the capital of Himachal Pradesh for organizing the ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’. He said that the State of Himachal Pradesh has immensely benefitted from the benevolence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier the Prime Minister was accorded rousing reception at Annadale helipad by Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur and other senior leaders, whereas all the Ministers and MLAs joined the event virtually from their respective districts.

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the government is relentlessly working for the welfare of all sections of the society under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the government is dedicated to the upliftment of farmers, army personnel, women of marginalized sections and youth. Mr Tomar was addressing the ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ organised in New Delhi today. Talking about the completion of eight years of the NDA government, he said the central government has increased the road budget for villages from fifteen thousand crore rupees to nineteen thousand crore rupees to upgrade the road connectivity there.

Mr. Tomar praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his association with army soldiers, saying Mr Modi prefers to celebrate festivals with brave soldiers to motivate them. He further said if the top leader of the government executes his duties with positive intentions then every section of the nation thrives and progresses. The Minister also said that India has touched new heights in the world due to Prime Minister Modi’s relentless efforts. On the occasion, Union Minister Piyush Goyal praised the farmer community for the export of agri produce of a whopping three lakh seventy-five thousand crore rupees in the last year. He said that the government is working for the welfare of farmers through various schemes.