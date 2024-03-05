Prime Minister Modi Inaugurates Multiple Development Projects Worth Over Rs 6,800 Crores in Sangareddy, Telangana

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth more than Rs 6,800 crores in Sangareddy, Telangana today. These projects encompass key sectors like road, rail, petroleum, aviation and natural gas.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that the Central government has been working continuously to assist the development of Telangana as today marks the second day of his visit to the state. He recalled laying the foundation stones and dedicating multiple development projects to the nation worth about Rs 56,000 crores from Adilabad yesterday in the sectors of energy, climate and infrastructure and mentioned today’s occasion where development projects worth more about Rs 7,000 crores are being unveiled and foundation stones are being laid which include sectors of highways, railways, airways and petroleum. “I believe in the mantra of rashtra vikas through vikas of the states”, the Prime Minister said, highlighting the government’s working ideology. He emphasized that the central government is working to serve Telangana with the same spirit and congratulated the citizens for the development works of today.

The Prime Minister called the inauguration of the Civil Aviation Research Organization (CARO) center in Hyderabad at Begumpet Airport, a major gift for Telangana in the aviation sector. This center is the first of its kind and will give new recognition to Telangana in the field. This will give a research and development platform to the aviation startups in the country, the Prime Minister added.

Stressing the centrality of modern infrastructure in the resolution of Viksit Bharat, PM Modi mentioned the allocation of Rs 11 lakh crore in this year’s Budget. In an effort to provide maximum benefits of this to Telangana, the Prime Minister said, Kandi to Ramsanpalle section of NH-161 and Miryalaguda to Kodad Section of NH-167 will improve transport facilities between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The Prime Minister said, “Telangana is known as the gateway to South India”, and highlighted the government’s efforts to improve rail connectivity and services in the state with the electrification and doubling of rail lines taking place at a fast pace. Prime Minister Modi mentioned the doubling and electrification of Sanathnagar – Moula Ali route today along with six new station buildings. With MMTS Train Service from Ghatkesar – Lingampalli via Moula Ali – Sanathnagar flagging off today, the Prime Minister stated that many areas of Hyderabad and Secunderabad region will now be connected making it convenient for passengers.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the Indian Oil Paradip-Hyderabad Product Pipeline today which will carry petroleum products in a cheaper and environmentally sustainable way, the Prime Minister said. The Prime Minister said this will give a push for Viksit Bharat through Viksit Telangana.

Governor of Telangana, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, and Union Minister, Shri G Kishan Reddy were present on the occasion among others.

Background

The Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for three National Highway projects. The two National Highway projects that the Prime Minister inaugurated include four laning of 40 km long Kandi to Ramsanpalle section of NH-161. The project is a part of Indore – Hyderabad Economic Corridor and will facilitate seamless passenger and freight movement between Telangana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. The section will also substantially reduce travel time between Hyderabad and Nanded by about 3 hours. The Prime Minister also inaugurated the upgradation of 47 km long Miryalaguda to Kodad Section of NH-167 to two lanes with paved shoulders. The improved connectivity will boost tourism as well as economic activity and industries in the region.

Further, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the six-laning of the 29 km long Pune-Hyderabad Section of NH-65. The project will also provide improved connectivity to major industrial centers in Telangana like Pashamylaram industrial area near Patancheru.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the doubling and electrification of Sanathnagar – Moula Ali rail line along with six new station buildings. The entire 22 Route Kms of the project has been commissioned with Automatic signalling and has been completed as part of the MMTS (Multi Modal Transport Service) Phase – II project. As part of it, six new station buildings have come up at Ferozguda, Suchitra Centre, Bhudevi Nagar, Ammuguda, Neredmet and Moula Ali Housing Board stations. Doubling and electrification work paves the way for the introduction of passenger trains for the first time in this section. It will help improve punctuality and overall speed of trains in the region by reducing the burden on other highly saturated sections.

The Prime Minister flagged off the inaugural MMTS Train Service from Ghatkesar – Lingampalli via Moula Ali – Sanathnagar. This train service extends the popular suburban train service in the Hyderabad – Secunderabad twin city regions to new areas for the first time. It connects the new areas in the eastern part of the city like Cherlapalli and Moula Ali with the Western part of the twin city region. The safe, fast and economical mode of transport connecting the eastern with the western part of the twin city region will be highly beneficial for commuters.

Further, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Indian Oil Paradip-Hyderabad Product Pipeline. The 1212 km product pipeline with a capacity of 4.5 MMTPA traverses through the states of Odisha (329 km), Andhra Pradesh (723 km) and Telangana (160 km). The pipeline shall ensure safe and economical transportation of petroleum products from Paradip Refinery to delivery stations at Visakhapatnam, Atchutapuram, Vijayawada (in Andhra Pradesh), and Malkapur near Hyderabad (in Telangana).

The Prime Minister inaugurated the Civil Aviation Research Organization (CARO) center in Hyderabad. It has been set up at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad by Airports Authority of India to upgrade and enhance the Research and Development (R&D) activities in the civil aviation sector. It is envisaged to provide a global research platform for the aviation community through in-house and collaborative research to provide indigenous and innovative solutions. Built at more than Rs 350 crores, this state-of-the-art facility complies with 5-STAR-GRIHA Rating and Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) norms. CARO will utilize a set of comprehensive laboratory capabilities to support future research and development initiatives. It will also leverage data analytics capabilities for operational analysis, and performance measurement. The primary R&D activities in CARO shall include Airspace and Airport related Safety, Capacity and Efficiency improvement programs, addressing the major airspace challenges, looking into major airport infrastructure challenges, and developing technologies and products in identified fields for the futuristic airspace and airport needs, among others.