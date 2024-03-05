NationalTop News

PM Modi hails ideals of Lord Buddha

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, today hailed the ideals of Lord Buddha as millions of devotees in Thailand paid obeisance to the sacred relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples Arahant Sariputta and Arahant Maha Moggallana in Bangkok from 23 February onwards till 3 March, 2024.

He urged devotees to pay obeisance at Chiang Mai, Ubon Ratchathani, and Krabi, where the relics will be enshrined in the coming days.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“The ideals of Lord Buddha serve as a spiritual bridge between India and Thailand, fostering a deep-rooted connection. I am glad the devotees had a spiritually rich experience and I urge devotees to pay obeisance at Chiang Mai, Ubon Ratchathani, and Krabi, where the relics will be enshrined in the coming days.”

 

