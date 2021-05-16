“Prevent Corona infection in rural areas effectively”- Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has told the ministers and officers in charge to conduct regular reviews of Covid Care Centers in cities and the Kill Corona campaign launched in rural areas to end Corona infection in the state. He said that spread of Corona in rural areas must be prevented effectively. For this, extensive cooperation of the villagers must be sought. Disaster Management Committees, people’s representatives, senior citizens of the villages should meet at regular intervals tin gram panchayats at the local level to discuss about generating public awareness and preventing infection and connect villagers.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that it should be kept in mind that no patient of cold, cough and fever is left out. The treatment process should be speeded up by distributing free medical kit to the patients. People with Corona symptoms should be tested. Corona testing should be increased. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that this action plan should be implemented with utmost urgency so that no Corona victim lses his life.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was in a discussion with members of the Corona Control Core Group through video conferencing from his residence today. He reviewed the condition and arrangements of Corona in the districts of the state. Members of the Core Group, ministers, officers, ministers in-charge of districts, etc. were present in the meeting.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that a list of families in which the earning member has died due to Corona and the children of the family have been orphaned should be prepared immediately and the benefits of pension scheme of the state government must be made to them immediately.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that news of patients suffering from black fungus is being received. The government will provide free treatment to all these patients. The government has directed to create special wards for the treatment of black fungus in five medical colleges Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Indore and Rewa. He said that the general public should be told about the symptoms of black fungus in simple language. Officials of the state government should discuss with experts to prepare an advisory in relation to identifying and treating this disease at the outset and make it available to the public. The Chief Minister said that there will be no shortage of medicines to treat black fungus disease. He has discussed about the supply of injections with the central government and pharmaceutical companies and the necessary medicines will be available soon. Additional Chief Secretary Shri Mohammad Suleman said that the doctors of the Medical College have held a discussion with international level experts. There has been a lot of detailed discussion regarding the infection and treatment of this fungus, the benefits of which will be given to the patients.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that a discussion regarding prevention and treatment of Covid, has been held with experts, WHO officers, officials of the Indian Administrative Service of Madhya Pradesh cadre posted in Delhi and other places, Indian Police Service and Indian Forest Service officers. Their suggestions have been received as well as departmental cooperation will be sought from them. An action plan is being prepared in this regard.



7,571 new cases



There are 7,571 new Corona cases in the state today. 11 thousand 973 patients have recovered. The number of active patients has come down to 99 thousand 970. The state’s positivity rate has come down to 11.05 percent.



Mukhya Mantri Covid Upchar Yojana



It was informed at the meeting that 3,938 Corona patients have received the benefit of Ayushman Bharat Yojana in seven days whereas 5,100 patients had benefited from this scheme in the last one year. The Mukhya Mantri Covid Upchar Yojana has been implemented promptly and its benefits are being availed by patients. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has instructed the officers in-charge of the district to ensure that the benefits of the Mukhya Mantri Covid Upchar Yojana reaches the affected Corona patients and this should be taken seriously. Complaints regarding the implementation of the scheme should be probed promptly and they should also be resolved.



Oxygen availability



It was informed in the meeting that sufficient quantity of oxygen is available in every district. Adequate numbers of oxygen concentrators have also been provided.



Review of Sehore, Vidisha, Raisen and Burhanpur districts



Reviewing Sehore, Vidisha and Raisen, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan gave instructions that the positivity rate should be brought down. Corona prevention measures and corona curfew should be strictly followed. Special attention should be paid to prevent corona infection in rural areas. Corona infection is controlled in Burhapur. The Chief Minister said that the infection should be brought to zero level in the district. This district should become a model for the remaining districts of the state. The gradual opening of the corona curfew can also be considered here. He said that caution should be maintained continuously. Testing should not be reduced.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan discusses with officers of the Indian Administrative Service



Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan held virtual discussions with officers posted in various places and departments belonging to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service and Indian Forest Service. The Chief Minister said that all of us are making efforts on a war footing for Covid control. You are connected from Madhya Pradesh with Delhi and other states of the country for prevention of corona. The state has to make full use of your potential, talent. We are slowly controlling the Covid. Yesterday, the positivity rate in the state has come down to 11.05 percent. New cases are also continuously declining. The Chief Minister listened to the strategy and suggestions provided by the officials. The Chief Minister said that we have also decided to convert Covid Care Centres into Post Covid Care Centres. The corona curfew cannot be continued for very long because economic activities also have to be resumed. The Chief Minister said that free treatment scheme for corona victims, pension of 5,000 rupees a month for orphaned children, free ration and education have been planned.



The Chief Minister said that cases of black fungus are coming to the fore. All patients will be treated free of charge. The Chief Minister discussed with the officials regarding the strategy for prevention and treatment of Covid, post Covid impact, black fungus, cardiac arrest, possible third wave of Corona, public behaviour to protect against Corona and maximum help received through various departments of Central Government. Officials told in the meeting that the central government departments are fully supporting Madhya Pradesh for the availability of oxygen, arrangements of hospitals, vaccination, setting up of oxygen plants, etc., these will be further enhanced. Industries will also be motivated to cooperate.

