PRESIDENT’S GREETINGS ON THE OCCASION OF CHHATH PUJA

New Delhi, 18th November: The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu has sent her greetings to fellow citizens on the occasion of Chhath puja.

In her message, the President has said, “On the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all my fellow citizens.

Chhath Puja is a festival dedicated to the worship of Sun God. It is also an opportunity to offer reverence and gratitude to rivers, ponds and other sources of water. This festival associated with nature, instills spiritual consciousness and inspires us to work towards conservation of environment. Chhath Puja reminds us to keep our surroundings clean and observe discipline in our daily life.

Let us resolve to respect mother nature by making our water resources and environment pollution-free. On this auspicious occasion, I pray for the happiness and prosperity of all citizens”.