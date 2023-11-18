Government approves 27 manufacturers under PLI Scheme – 2.0 For IT Hardware

New Delhi, 18th November: Building on the success of Production Linked Incentive scheme (PLI) for mobile phones, the Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had approved PLI Scheme – 2.0 for IT hardware on 17th May 2023. This scheme covers laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs, Servers and Ultra Small Form Factor devices

Applications of 27 IT hardware manufacturers have been approved today. IT hardware of well-known brands such as Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, etc will be manufactured in India. The expected outcomes of this approval, over the tenure of the scheme are as follows:

Employment: total of about 02 lakhs

About 50,000 (direct) and about 1.5 lakh (indirect)

Value of IT hardware production: 3 lakh 50 thousand crore rupees (42 billion US dollars)

Investment by companies: 3,000 crore rupees (360 million US dollars)

Addressing industry captains and media, Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics and IT Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw informed that “23 out of 27 approved applicants are ready to start manufacturing on day zero”.