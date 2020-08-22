President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, CM Naveen Patnaik greet people on auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi

Bhubaneswar: President RamNath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greet people of India on auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Chief Minister

Naveen Patnaik wishes people on Ganesh Chaturthi. He prays Lord Ganesh to bless everyone for happy and prosperous life and remove COVID19 Pandemic.

आप सभी को गणेश चतुर्थी की बहुत-बहुत बधाई। गणपति बाप्पा मोरया! Greetings on the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always be upon us. May there be joy and prosperity all over. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 22, 2020

Related

comments