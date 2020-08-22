President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, CM Naveen Patnaik greet people on auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi

Bhubaneswar: President RamNath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greet people of India on auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Chief Minister
Naveen Patnaik wishes people on Ganesh Chaturthi. He prays Lord Ganesh to bless everyone for happy and prosperous life and remove COVID19 Pandemic.

