New Delhi: India records biggest single-day jump of 69,878 cases in 24 hours. The COVID19 tally in the country rises to 29,75,702 including 6,97,330 active cases, 22,22,578 cured/discharged/migrated & 55,794 deaths infomed Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Total number of samples tested up to 21st August is 3,44,91,073 including 10,23,836 samples tested yesterday informed Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

