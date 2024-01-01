PRESIDENT OF INDIA’S GREETINGS ON THE EVE OF NEW YEAR

New Delhi,1st January: The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu has sent her greetings to all fellow citizens on the eve of New Year 2024.

In a message, the President has said “On the joyous occasion of New Year, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad.

The arrival of the New Year is an occasion to move forward with new resolutions and goals. May the Year 2024 bring happiness, peace and prosperity for all. May we continue to contribute to the progress of our country.

Let us welcome the New Year and take a pledge to build a prosperous society and nation”.