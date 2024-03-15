The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu graced and addressed the World Spirituality Mahotsav at Kanha Shanti Vanam, Hyderabad today (March 15, 2024).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the message of this World Spirituality Mahotsav ‘From Inner Peace to World Peace’ is an essential message for the welfare of the entire humanity in today’s global environment. She stated that the aim of this event to increase harmony and mutual understanding between people having faith in different religions and sects, is a commendable effort towards the welfare of humanity.

The President said that mutual respect and cooperation by the followers of different religions is not only helpful but also necessary for world peace. She stated that consciousness itself is spiritual consciousness and there is no room for any kind of discrimination and division in this consciousness.

The President said that our culture based on spirituality has always kept the message of “world as a family” at the centre. In our dialectical traditions instead of proving any one philosophy right or wrong, we believe that all paths lead to the Truth and must be respected. The person who looks at everyone with equanimity is considered a Yogi and this sense of equality is the foundation of our spiritual tradition.

The President said that a life based on morality and spirituality is beneficial at both the individual and society levels. She urged all to conduct their work in accordance with moral ideals and spiritual goals which has been the legacy of our ancestors. She stated that a person who moves towards modern development on the basis of this heritage will be successful and happy.

The President said that from Lord Mahavir, Lord Buddha, Jagadguru Shankaracharya, Sant Kabir, Sant Ravidas and Guru Nanak to Swami Vivekananda, India’s spiritual figures have provided the essence of spirituality to the world community. Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi integrated spiritual values in politics that’s why he is called ‘Sant of Sabarmati’.

The President said that only the good deeds done in the present determine the nature of the good future. Our thinking creates our destiny, and our passions and hostility affect our lives. She emphasised that to create our destiny, we have to control our mind and for this we have to take the help of meditation.

The President said that we should bring about change in ourselves and only then try to bring about change in other people. If all persons ensure their own improvement and work altruistically, then together we all will be able to take the entire humanity in right direction.