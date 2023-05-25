Ranchi: The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu graced and addressed a Women Conference organized by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs at Khunti, Jharkhand today (May 25, 2023).

Addressing the gathering, the President said that being a woman or being born in a tribal society is not a disadvantage. She shared that there are countless inspiring examples of the contribution of women in our country and that women have made invaluable contributions in social reform, politics, economy, education, science and research, business, sports and military forces and many other fields. She said that for becoming successful in any field, it is very important that they recognize their talent and do not judge themselves on the scale of others. She urged women to awaken the infinite power that is within them.

The President said that both the social and economic aspects of women empowerment are equally important. She said that hardworking sisters and daughters of Jharkhand are capable of making a significant contribution to the economy of the state as well as the economic development of the country. She urged them to recognize their talent, and move ahead with confidence.

The President said that women power provides energy to the rural economy of Jharkhand. Therefore, it is very important to connect more and more women with self-help groups in Jharkhand and provide employment by their skill development. She expressed confidence that through this Conference, women would become more aware of their rights and various schemes run by the government in their interest.

The President said that the tribal society presents ideal examples in many fields. One of these is the non-prevalence of the dowry system in the tribal society. She pointed out that many people in our society, even the well-educated ones, have not been able to give up the dowry system till date.