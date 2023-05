The national program for the launch of Gram Panchayat Level Digital Transaction Promotion Campaign by Shri Giriraj Singh, Hon’ble Minister, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Government of India is being organized in Lucknow on 25th May.

Over 1000 Banking Sakshis (BC) from 29 States & UTs participated in the Launch of SAMARTH – National campaign for Promoting Digital Transaction at Gram Panchayat Level. More than 8000 BC Sakhis from across the country participated virtually.