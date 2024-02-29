The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu graced and addressed 53rd convocation of Utkal University at Bhubaneswar today (February 29, 2024).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that since its inception, Utkal University has made its mark in the field of education not only in Odisha but also all over India. It is a leading university of the country in terms of its campus, environment and teaching tradition. She paid tributes to all the visionaries who have contributed in the journey of this university.

The President said that it is her good fortune to have been a student of the Utkal University. She stated that many students of this university have brought honour to Utkal University by doing remarkable work in various fields.

The President noted that more than two lakh students are studying in colleges recognized under Utkal University. She was happy to note that percentage of girls is greater than boys among these students. She called upon students to inculcate human qualities, most importantly, modesty and humility, love and compassion in everyone they meet. She said that they should remember that peace and harmony are essential for human existence. She stressed that their compassion should not only be for humans, but also for all the living and non-living beings that share our planet.

The President said that when she was in school, her teachers often taught to love mother, motherland and mother tongue. She stated that education in our mother tongue connects us with our culture. She said that we have inherited a very rich culture, and we have to preserve it. We should recognize our roots to preserve the Indian knowledge tradition.