President of India Ram Nath Kovind to inaugurate National Women Legislators conference 2022 tomorrow in Thiruvananthapuram

New Delhi :The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind will leave for the visit of three states – Kerala, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh this evening (May 25, 2022). He will return Delhi on May 29, 2022.

On May 26, 2022, the President will inaugurate the National Women Legislators’ Conference-2022, being organized by the Kerala Legislative Assembly in Thiruvananthapuram.

On May 27, 2022, the President will grace the 125th year celebrations of Kai. Smt. Laxmibai Dagadusheth Halwai Datta Mandir Trust in Pune, Maharashtra.

On May 28, 2022, the President will address a function ‘One-Nation – One Health System is the need of Hour’ being organized by the Arogya Bharati in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. On the same day, he will also lay the foundation stone/ launch various health infrastructure projects of Government of Madhya Pradesh in Bhopal.

On May 29, 2022, the President will inaugurate the 59th Mahaadhiveshan of Akhil Bhartiya Ayurved Mahasammelan at Ujjain.