President of India, Droupadi Murmu on the eve of International Women’s Day

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, in her message on the eve of International Women’s Day, which is observed every year on March 8, has said :-

“On the occasion of International Women’s Day, I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all fellow citizens, especially women.

Today, women are playing leading and significant roles in all spheres. They are setting unprecedented records. They are awakened and are holding leadership positions in many areas. Their ideas, thoughts and values can lead to the creation of a happy family, ideal society and a prosperous nation.

Efforts are still required for achieving gender equality and women empowerment. The nation is committed to empowering our daughters through quality education so that they can realize their full potential. Our daughters are the pride not only of our families but of the entire country.

I wish all the success for the celebration of International Women’s Day and a blissful future for the women of the country”.