Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh Meets American Jewish Committee delegation

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh met an American Jewish Committee (AJC) Delegation led by Mr Ted Deutch in New Delhi today. The meeting was warm and cordial. Raksha Mantri recalled his previous meeting with AJC in USA many years ago and commended the good work being done by AJC in building bridges between countries and communities.

The meeting discussed a few other areas of common interest such as enhanced defence cooperation, particularly defence industrial cooperation. Raksha Mantri said that India offers significant advantage in terms of land cost, skilled human capital, a vibrant start-up ecosystem, a huge domestic defence market, incentives given by state governments for investing in Defence Industrial Corridors, and government policies promoting FDI and defence manufacturing in India.

Mr Ted Deutch, CEO AJC was accompanied by Mr Robert S. Peckar, chair, AJC Asia Pacific Institute; Mr Jason Isaacson, AJC Chief Policy and Political Affairs Officer; and Ms Shira Loewenberg, Director, AIC Asia Pacific Institute.