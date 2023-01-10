President of India, Droupadi Murmu meets his Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana at Indore, Madhya Pradesh today

New Delhi : The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu met His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana at Indore, Madhya Pradesh today (January 10, 2023) on the sidelines of 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention.

​Welcoming President Ali, the President said that we are delighted to have him as the Chief Guest for the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention.

The President said that even though India and Guyana are separated geographically by a large distance, both countries have many things in common, including a colonial past, and multicultural societies. Most importantly, the large Indian Diaspora acts as an enduring link of friendship between India and Guyana.

The President said that bilateral relations between the two countries have strengthened over recent years. Trade between India and Guyana is also on an upward trajectory. Pointing out the recent major discoveries of oil and gas in Guyana, she said that there is immense scope of cooperation and collaboration between Guyana and India in this area. India has requisite experience and expertise across the entire oil and gas value chain.

The President said that India is keen to further strengthen its development partnership with Guyana, and India would also be happy to deepen its capacity building and training cooperation.

The President appreciated the Government of Guyana for its continued support to India’s candidature in various international bodies and to India’s priorities on global issues.