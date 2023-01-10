New Delhi : Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India is observing the Road Safety Week from 11th to 17th January 2023, under “Swachhata Pakhwada”, to propagate the cause of safer roads for all. During the Week, various activities is being organised throughout the Country to create awareness among general public and to give an opportunity to all stakeholders to contribute to the cause of road safety. This includes various awareness campaigns related to causes of road accidents and measures to prevent them. Various activities with School/college students, drivers and all other road users have also been planned.

Ministry will conduct several activities including Nukkad Nataks (Street Shows) and Sensitization Campaigns at various locations in the Capital. Further, Essay Writing & Poster Making competition for school students, Exhibition & Theatre Pavilion by corporates / PSUs / NGOs actively working in the field of road safety, Walkathon and Talks/ Interactions with senior officers will also be held at Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Pusa, Delhi. In addition, road owning agencies such as NHAI, NHIDCL etc. will conduct special drives related to compliance of traffic rules and regulation, pedestrian safety, eye check-up camps for drivers and other road engineering related initiatives throughout the Country.

Ministry has also requested all Members of Parliament, State Governments and related stakeholders (including corporates, PSUs, NGOs etc.) to actively participate in the event by conducting awareness campaigns about road safety , first responder training, ensuring strict enforcement of rules & regulations up to grass root levels and conducting other activities, workshops & advocacy programs related to road safety.