President of India Addresses A Yuva Shivir being organised by Shree Swaminarayan Temple, Kundaldham through a pre-recorded video message

New Delhi :The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind addressed a Yuva Shivir being organised by Shree Swaminarayan Temple, Kundaldham today (May 21, 2022) through a pre-recorded video message.

In his address, the President said that youth plays an important role in the upliftment of the society and progress of the nation. There is a need to give them proper guidance for smooth and addiction-free life. He said that he was happy to address the youth camp which is organized with the sacred purpose of instilling life-values ​​of Indian culture in the younger generation.

The President said that while temples and ashrams are the centers of our faith and life-building, they are also the centers of service to the nation through helping of the poor and lessening the sufferings of patients. He was happy to note that Kundaldham Shree Swaminarayan Mandir has set an ideal example of service to the nation by providing assistance to the needy in natural calamities, by providing free food and medicines to the poor, and by transforming the temple into a COVID Hospital during the pandemic.

The President said that our traditional rural way of living could guide the world community in facing the challenges of climate change. We can save the Earth by protecting the environment and treating nature in a compassionate way. We can save the mankind by protecting our rivers, ponds, trees and all living beings. He appreciated the Kundaldham Shree Swaminarayan Mandir for taking various initiatives to protect the environment which includes taking care of Gir breed cows, conservation of Utavali River, tree plantation, organic farming and cultivation of ayurvedic and herbal medicinal plants in the Mandir campus.