President Murmu Completes One Year in Office

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu completed one year in office today (July 25, 2023).



The President expressed happiness that through technology Rashtrapati Bhavan has been able to connect with more and more people in past one year. She expressed confidence that Rashtrapati Bhavan officials would continue to work for making the system more transparent and effective by using technology and innovation.



To mark the completion of one year of her presidency, President Murmu participated in number of activities. These include:



1. Laid the foundation stone for redevelopment of Shiva Temple situated in the President’s Estate



2. Laid the foundation stone for construction of a Cricket Pavilion at the Sports Ground of Dr. Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya, President’s Estate



3. Inaugurated Navachara – an Artificial Intelligence enabled gallery developed by Rashtrapati Bhavan in collaboration with Intel India. This gallery exhibits immersive innovations and indigenous AI solutions created by students and AI coaches. It is equipped with six interactive exhibits that provide insights into the grandeur of Rashtrapati Bhavan and ignite a sense of inspiration for democratizing AI skills.



4. Inaugurated Sutra-kala Darpan – a Textile Collection of Rashtrapati Bhavan. This gallery showcases a remarkable collection of antique textiles that document the illustrious legacy of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Rashtrapati Bhavan is a repository of distinct textile traditions, ranging from zardozi and gold-embroidered velvets in its carpets, bed and table coverings, to fine muslin and silk drapes. Each masterpiece exhibits not only artistic brilliance but also serves as a precious document of this iconic building’s enduring legacy.



5. Inaugurated Janjatiya Darpan – a gallery to showcase the common and connecting cultural traits of various tribal communities. The aim of this gallery is to provide a glimpse of rich art, culture and the contributions of tribal communities in building this nation. The gallery consists of different themes such as unsung Tribal Freedom Fighters, Traditional Natural Resource management practices like Halma, Dokra Art, Musical Instruments, Gunjala Gondi Script, Agricultural and Household implements, Bamboo Baskets, Textiles, Paintings such as Warli, Gondi and Mud Art, Scroll, Masks and Jewellery, Metal work, Weapons, Contemporary Photographs depicting the Tattoos, Diorama depicting an ecological setting and scepters. This galley is established by Rashtrapati Bhavan in collaboration with Indira Gandhi National Center for the Arts (IGNCA).



6. Launched the redeveloped website of the President of India and Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of Secretary to the President, Shri Rajesh Verma, Director General of NIC, Shri Rajesh Gera and other officials from Rashtrapati Bhavan and NIC. She also released a compilation of glimpses of past one year of Presidency in the form of an e-book (link https://rb.nic.in/rbebook.htm).



7. Received first copy of the book on Ayush Wellness Centre, President’s Estate, titled ‘Preserving Health, Embracing Traditions’.



In his short remarks at the website launch event, Secretary to the President said that Rashtrapati Bhavan has undertaken several citizen centric initiatives in past one year such as opening of Rashtrapati Niwas, Mashobra and Rashtrapati Nilayam throughout the year for public, increasing the duration of opening of Amrit Udyan and increasing the number of visitor slots. A Chintan Shivir was organized to boost out-of-box thinking and improve the overall working and living environment in the President’s Estate. He thanked the President for her guidance and patronage in these initiatives.



