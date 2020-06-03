Pratibha Mahila Manal  donated Rs.50,000/- to Odisha Govt.  towards the fight against COVID-19 Pandemic

Angul: Pratibha Mahila Mandal is committed towards undertaking social-welfare activities through out the year in the nearby localities of Hingula Area, MCL. On the occasion of International AIDs awareness day, the donated study material sets(Bag, Notebooks, Atlas, Dictionary, Geometry box, Drawing & Handwriting books, Colour Pencils etc.) to 61 nos of AIDs affected students from Angul District at DHH, Angul in the presence of CDMO, Angul.

Through its Samarpan Pariyojna, they donate blankets, mosquito nets, bedsheets,clothers, ration and other items of daily utility at registered old age homes, orphanage , schools for children with special needs etc. Through its Sanjeevani Pariyojana, they organizers Health awareness camp at nearby villages special Seiner citizen and womens.

