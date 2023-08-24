Praggnanandhaa emerges as the runner-up of the 2023 FIDE World Cup

The 18-year-old Indian prodigy Praggnanandhaa on an impressive tournament emerges as the runner-up of the 2023 FIDE World Cup.



On his way to the final, Praggnanandhaa beat, among others, world 2 Hikaru Nakamura and 3 Fabiano Caruana. By winning the silver medal, Praggnanandhaa also secured a ticket to the FIDE Candidates.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates by saying, “We are proud of Praggnanandhaa for his remarkable performance at the FIDE World Cup! He showcased his exceptional skills and gave a tough fight to the formidable Magnus Carlsen in the finals. This is no small feat. Wishing him the very best for his upcoming tournaments.”