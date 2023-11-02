PPS Motors to deliver 298 BharatBenz Buses to Odisha Government

Bhubaneshwar/ Raurkela/ Bhawanipatna, 2nd November, 2023: PPS Motors, a part of the largest automotive dealership group, is delivering nearly 300 BharatBenz buses to the Odisha Government as part of the Location Accessible Multimodal Initiative (LAccMI). The Chief Minister of the state, Mr. Naveen Patnaik flagged off 63 of these buses today from Bhawanipatna, Kalahandi District.

PPS Motors, the authorized dealer partner of BharatBenz in the state had secured this significant order from the commercial vehicle brand. PPS Motors will provide the after sales support for these buses. This order bagged by PPS Motors is one of the largest orders awarded by the Odisha Government in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director, PPS Motors, said, “We are extremely delighted and honoured to have got the order for 298 buses from Odisha Government under the LAccMI scheme that is set to revolutionize state’s public transportation. We are committed to provide the best in class service and ownership experience through our network spread across the state. Further we are investing in creating additional touch points providing deeper and wider coverage. This will help us to provide easily accessible and seamless service for these buses and ensure optimized uptime and a remarkably low cost of ownership.”

Mr. Sreeram Venkateswaran – President and Chief Business Officer, Sales and Customer Service, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles said, “BharatBenz products are renowned for their reliability, safety, comfort and a long service lifecycle. We are honoured that the Government of Odisha chose BharatBenz and feel proud to be delivering a large fleet of BharatBenz buses that will serve the people of Odisha by offering them a safe and comfortable commuting experience across the lengths and breadths of the beautiful state.”

Under LAccMI policy the state is set to revolutionize the public transportation system. Beginning with a primary emphasis on enhancing connections within blocks and districts. Furthermore, it will aim to seamlessly integrate these improvements into inter-city bus operations.